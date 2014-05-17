No products in the cart.
Pre-Workout is the most effective pre-workout supplement on the market. That isn’t hype, that is a fact. Compare ingredients (AND dosing) and see why:
Per Serving:
Citrulline Malate – 4 grams
L Carnitine Tartrate – 3 grams
BCAA Complex:
L-Leucine – 3 grams
L-Valine – 1.5 grams
L-Isoleucine – 1.5 grams
Caffeine Anhydrous – 300 milligrams
AtLarge’s Pre-Workout contains only PROVEN ingredients in PROVEN doses. On a gram for gram basis, no other pre-workout supplement can match it. Most pre-workout supplements contain effective ingredients at ineffective doses, and/or just plain ineffective ingredients. In fact, most pre-workout products try to mask their inadequacy with high doses of potentially dangerous exotic stimulants.
AtLarge’s Pre-Workout is like our entire lineup, it is different. Pre-Workout will make an actual difference to your training at an ergogenic level. Its ingredients will:
– provide you energy for your session.
– increase your strength endurance.
– enhance recovery.
– allow you to do more reps with more weight.
The bottom line is that AtLarge’s Pre-Workout will improve your performance.
What are you waiting for? Order now and experience the AtLarge Nutrition difference!
|Flavors
|
Orange, Peach Mango
Paul E. – :
Just tried the pre-workout this morning and once again, I’m impressed with ALN. I took almost a full scoop since I’m used to 2 scoops of C4 which is 260mg caffeine and I like it a lot more than the other pre-workouts I’ve used. C4 has a lot of niacin in it so taking 2 scoops gives you a hot, itchy feeling which is really uncomfortable. The ALN pre-workout gave me just as much energy and focus but it was a lot easier on my stomach and I felt better during my workout. I’m on a lifting regimen right now but I have a good feeling this would be a better pre-workout for wod style workouts as well.
The only thing I’d like to point out is that if you aren’t used to high caffeine content, don’t take the instructions lightly. Make sure you start with 1/2 a scoop.
Dan – :
I took pre-workout before I completed the CrossFit Open 13.3 WOD. After testing my fitness on the workout, I decided to work on my snatch. Low and behold I was able to surpass and PR my snatch by 10lbs! It really took me beyond my workout!
Jeff – :
Just wanted to let you know I received my complete order not long ago, and have had 5-6 servings of Pre-Workout. I LOVE it! I get a good bit of energy, and I’m one that has quite a bit of caffeine during the day. But the best thing, honestly, is the taste…GREAT call on the PEACH flavor….that really does the trick. I actually add extra Leucine in peptide form to my shake and the peach/mango knocks the expected bitterness right out.
desertyota@gmail.com – :
After a few emails with the owner of At Large who was great and extremely helpful, I purchased the pre workout along with a few other things. I chose the Peach Mango flavor. My only experience with pre workout was No Explode and it was horrible and ended up with me throwing up in the middle of my workout. The At Large pre workout was nothing like that. It gives me great energy with no crash and I feel that I lift harder and perform longer with it. The only thing I don’t like and the reason I only gave it 4 stars is the taste. It tastes very bitter and I dont care for the flavor. Other than that it does what it says it does.