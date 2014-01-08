No products in the cart.
“About the past month I have been consistent with the ETS . Gotta tell you it’s good stuff bro. I’ve got about 1/4 of the ETS left, that stuff is really good!”
UFC elite MMA athlete Matt “The Immortal” Brown
http://www.atlargenutrition.com/athletes/matt-brown
Perfect for both endurance (runners, triathletes etc.) and strength sports!
E.T.S. (Extreme Training Support) is a revolution in the sports supplement industry. E.T.S. uses proven ingredients and is one of the very few truly effective sports supplements for the hard training individual.
The backbone of E.T.S. is a unique nutracuetical called MicroLactin ™. MicroLactin ™ is one of the end results of a process originally pioneered by Dr. William Peterson.
Decades ago Dr. Peterson introduced the idea of “immune milk”. This milk was the result of treating cows with special immune stimulants. When the cows were treated with these stimulants they produced antibodies which were then passed on in their milk. When humans consumed this milk several health benefits were noted by Dr. Peterson.
Stolle Milk Biologics, Inc. took the work of Dr. Peterson and further refined it to produce MicroLactin ™. This special product was produced specifically for the US supplement market. Humanetics Corporation teamed up with Stolle Milk Biologics to market this supplement in the United States.
In our continuous search for new and exciting sports supplements AtLarge Nutrition contacted Humanetics Corporation to see what products they had to offer which might be of interest to us. Our Humanetics representative mentioned MicroLactin ™ as a product we might like to offer. It had been on the market for a period of time as a joint care product.
As we researched MicroLactin ™ it occurred to us that this product seemed to produce effects which went way beyond joint care and might be of benefit to the resistance trained individual, but no one had previously explored that possibility. Our review of an unpublished study performed in 1991-92 and funded by Stolle in which the effect of their milk fractions on highly trained runners was observed was what particularly piqued our interest. This study followed a double blind controlled protocol and covered a 6 month period.
The following are the benefits which were attributed to the milk fractions:
* Highly significant runner perceived improvement in training
* Improved 5 kilometer race times
* Faster recovery time between training sessions
* Significantly shortened creatine kinase (CK) recovery times
* Slight, but significant decrease in bodyfat percentage despite a slight increase in bodyweight
“This seems to indicate the Stolle milk users suffered less muscle damage than their counterparts in the study.”
The most significant effect noted in this study was the milk fraction’s effect on creatine kinase (CK) and lactate dehydrogenase levels. CK levels in particular are associated with muscle damage and an increase in CK levels after exercise indicates muscular damage. In the runners receiving Stolle milk there was a significant reduction in the timeframe for return of CK levels to baseline. This seems to indicate the Stolle milk users suffered less muscle damage than their counterparts in the study.
“Less muscle damage and subsequent reduced recovery times are of extreme importance to any trainee. If one is able to train harder and more often then greater improvement can be made in less time!”
Less muscle damage and subsequent reduced recovery times are of extreme importance to any trainee. If one is able to train harder and more often then greater improvement can be made in less time! Excitement and doubt simultaneously brewed in our thoughts. Could we be on to something here? If these results translated to resistance trained athletes we would have something very special indeed! I immediately requested a personal supply of the product from Humanetics.
“Surprise is not the correct word to describe my feelings when my usual soreness was almost nonexistent the 2nd day after training! I knew we were on to something special for resistance trained athletes at this point.”
Once I had the product I started taking it immediately. I used 4g per day. As always, I was training very heavily using low reps and volume. Within 5 days I noted a substantial increase in my incline dumbbell press strength. I immediately attributed this to the Microlactin ™ due to the fact that the increase was much greater than I would have expected from training alone. The next result I noticed could be from nothing other than the MicroLactin ™. For years my legs have always gotten quite sore when I trained them intensely. My first leg session during my MicroLactin ™ use went well. I had another significant strength increase, but that is not all. I was little prepared for what would happen next. I was accustomed to having a hard time walking the 2nd day after my heavy leg session and being sore for nearly a week.
Surprise is not the correct word to describe my feelings when my usual soreness was almost nonexistent the 2nd day after training! I knew we were on to something special for resistance trained athletes at this point. I cannot tell you how fired-up I was! Here we are, a small supplement company, and we were on the verge of introducing a “creatine-like” (in degree of effectiveness) supplement to the sports supplement market!
Trying to temper my enthusiasm I realized that we must conduct a study involving individuals other than myself to test the efficacy of this product. This testing was arranged. The results confirmed my experience! We had found the “next big thing”.
“This lead to continued research and our decision to include vitamins C, E, and both zinc and magnesium in specific ratios in our new product. The inclusion of these vitamins and minerals only added to the fantastic benefits of MicroLactin ™.”
AtLarge’s co-founder and I have a personality trait some may see as a flaw. We are both never satisfied! We wanted to see what we could do to improve the ergogenic effect of MicroLactin ™. This lead to continued research and our decision to include vitamins C, E, and both zinc and magnesium in specific ratios in our new product. The inclusion of these vitamins and minerals only added to the fantastic benefits of MicroLactin ™.
Just some of the fantastic benefits to be derived from the use of E.T.S. are listed below:
* Dramatically reduced D.O.M.S. (Delayed Onset Muscular Soreness) and reduced recovery time from exercise.
* Improved Muscular Endurance
* Improved Muscular Strength
* Significantly improves temporary joint pain and stiffness associated with everyday activities.
“E.T.S. can be of benefit to anyone who is involved in any form of physical training!”
The above list is by no means comprehensive. Probably one of the most amazing aspects of this new product from AtLarge Nutrition has already been mentioned; it is not only for resistance trained individuals. E.T.S. can be of benefit to anyone who is involved in any form of physical training! This statement quite simply cannot be made about any other supplement currently on the market.
So, if you train with weights, run, or compete in any sport which requires strength and/or endurance get your E.T.S. today and optimize your body!
Ian K – :
Thanks Chris, much credit goes to AtLarge in my world, I went from computer potato (I am a computer engineer by trade) to 1/2 marathoner (just over 2 hour finishing time) in under 6 months :).
ETS is just unreal, I took it right after the 1/2 marathon and then again the next morning, it is now Tuesday (Sunday was the 1/2 marathon) and I was back out running today (not as fast of course, still a bit sore), but unreal after about mile 3 I was feeling my legs were 80-90% back. Tx!
John T. – :
Just wanted to tell you how much I love ETS.
Tone Barbaccios crew kept telling me how great it was, but I was skeptical. I bought it a few weeks ago when you had your 30% off sale and absolutely LOVE the product.
I have a tricep routine that usually crushes my joints but since I’ve been taking ETS ive had ZERO elbow and knee pain.
Excellent product!”
Henry Kwong – :
All in all, I have found that as a recovery aid, ETS is excellent, especially while in a caloric deficit. I can honestly say that ETS is one of the best, if not the best and most effective recovery aid that I have ever used. I also would like to mention that your chocolate flavor Nitrean is the best tasting protein powder I have ever used. It mixes easily and really helps to satisfy my cravings when dieting. Thank you At Large Nutrition for making such top quality products!
Invain – :
I finally caved in and ordered ETS a few weeks ago. Ever since I’ve been lifting I seem to get very bad DOMS, usually after leg day, although other body parts like my back and chest are sore for multiple days as well. My legs though, would literally be so bad I’d have trouble walking 3, 4, and even 5 days after lifting.
I’ve also been having some back problems, which I think may be related to lower back muscles tightening, and perhaps some DOMS as well. I’ve been using ETS for a little under 2 weeks now, and I honestly cant believe how well it works. Almost all DOMS has been reduced to about 1 day. I started benching twice a week right when I started ETS, and I’ve had no problems with overtraining or soreness. My back has been feeling a lot better, and I actually had a back session last week without pain from tightness for the first time.
I’ll most likely be using ETS as long as AtLarge sells it from here on out.
Larry P – :
I just wanted to tell you that ETS may be the greatest thing I have ever taken. I started taking it a few years ago while playing college football, for the 2 a days and the lifting I was beyond sore. But lucky for my a friends with big Tone on the WWB forum, and he told this stuff was the real deal, it made you not sore. Half a bottle later I was sold. Fast forward a few years and now I am a competitive MMA fighter, Mauy Thai kick boxer, and powerlifter, training up to 5 hours a day and taking ETS everyday and guess what, still not soreness. I thank you for inventing this stuff, because my opponents sure as hell won’t!”
The Jackel – :
So far I have been on ETS for 3 weeks now. Soreness only lasts for a day or two, as opposed to 4-5 days (I get sore very easily). I have not really noticed anything with the sleeping more, but everyone is different. The biggest thing that I have noticed is my tendonitis is almost gone in my elbow. I have tried everything in the world including Bextra, Vioxx, Celbrex, Motrin, Glucosamine Chondroitin with MSM, etc. None have done any good except mask the symptoms. I am still taking the Glucosamine Chondroitin with MSM, but I have been on it for a few months with little change. Once I started taking ETS my elbow immediately started to get better and now it is not even a problem when I work out.
This product is awesome, In my opinion it is the best sports supplement since Creatine came out, I will defiantly be a user from here on out.
Ron – :
I’ve had ETS for a couple of weeks now. Taking the recommended dose of 4 in the morning and 4 at night, here is what I’ve noticed:
* I sleep like the dead. That’s a good thing! I thought I slept pretty well before, but now I know what deep sleep is.
* I’ve hit PR’s the last 4 training sessions. The only difference in my daily routine has been the ETS.
*I “feel” like training more now than I did. I don’t know if it’s increased recovery, or more energy, or better focus, and frankly, I don’t care! I “feel” like training!
*I haven’t noticed any tapering effect. Before getting the ETS I was taking a good multi, some ALA, and a decent protein supp., and a pretty clean diet, so perhaps all of this has helped prevent any tapering or loss of effect from the ETS.
Overall: I LOVE IT! It is the real deal. I will be placing a repeat order, and I’m gonna give the Nitrean a go as well. I’ve been training and taking supps for over 20 years. In that time, I’ve taken 2-3 things that actually worked. The original MetRx, the original Ultimate Orange, the original Hot Stuff and now ETS!
Hugo W – :
I would recommend your ETS with no reservations. I originally started taking it to alleviate some lingering soreness between workouts. About a week after I started I had a shoulder injury that threatened to sideline me for a while. I believe ETS has played a primary role in mitigating the severity of my injury and allowed me to continue lifting through my recovery.
I have even set a new PR in the squat, surpassing a sticking point that had not budged in months. Straight up, ETS is the real deal. Can’t wait try Nitrean also, and your order/shipping process is the fastest and most efficient I have dealt with.
Thanks for being so awesome!
F Frenette – :
Having been training for 8 years now, I’ve seen my share of injuries. Anyone that has experienced them knows how they can seriously affect training and progress. I’ve experienced wrists injuries in both wrists which have put me out of commission for a few months each, upper back muscles injury which have put me out for almost a full year and a few other random ones.
I’ve tried glucosamine and other various supplements with little to no effects. Seeing all the good reviews on ETS, I’ve decided to give it a try when recently, I started to experience similar wrists pains I had in the past and also now elbow pains. With my lack of luck with the other supplements, needless to say I came into trying ETS very sceptical but thought “what have I got to loose? $27? That’s nothing if it can even help just enough to at least allow me to continue training”.
I was simply dumbfounded when 4 or 5 days later, I noticed improvements (yeah… DAYS!), but it wasn’t until 2 weeks later when all my joint pains were gone by approximately 95%!
Thanks AtLarge for making such an extraordinary product, you’ve saved me months of lost time!
Aron S – :
I just wanted to comment on ETS. This product is amazing. I have trouble with my shoulder from a car wreck a few years ago, and I also have problems with tendonitis in my elbow. These injuries were starting to effect my lifting. After 4 days on ETS I was able to cut way back on the anti-inflammatories. After 2 weeks I didn’t need them at all.
I am able to lift heavy without pain now. Thanks for an excellent product. Keep up the good work!
LittleJake – :
I use ETS as I just got it in the mail earlier this week. Though, it’s not my first time using it. I ordered 2 bottles 2 years ago. I had forgotten how great that stuff worked until I found one of the empty bottles when moving and reminisced about how great I felt while on it. It’s really amazing, joint pain is reduced by 75% including my knees, elbows and wrists. DOMS are reduced by 90% and energy/motivation is definately increased 2 fold. I’m ashamed to say I only purchased one bottle last week, I’ll definately be ordering more in about 3 weeks.
Definately an A++ product that, as long as funds allow, I will continue to use for a long time.
James Searcy – :
ETS is one of the best products I have ever used! My recovery is amazing! The tightness and soreness I normally get from heavy lifting is nearly non-existent. For example, when I deadlift heavy my lower back is normally sore for nearly a week. Well, I just deadlifted relatively heavy (725 lbs x 5 reps) on Friday and I was able to squat fairly heavy (700lbs x 5 reps RAW) just 2 days later. I can’t tell you how amazing that is!
In addition, one of my elbows had been bothering me when benching and that has almost completely disappeared since taking the ETS.
I can honestly say ETS is the most potent nutritional supplement I have ever taken.
Drew – :
First off, I’m not a big fan of supplements. I spent too much time buying garbage and finally gave up on it all. I generally only use multivitamins and the occasional MRP.
For some time, I was having a lot of shoulder problems. I just did my therapy and worked through it. Then my knees started to bother me, so I had to do more therapy. It was getting to a point where I couldn’t sleep. So I decided to give ETS a try. I figured, WBB has been a huge factor in my success thus far, so maybe I could trust a product that they were endorsing. So I got a bottle.
First few days I didn’t notice much in terms of recovery or strength, but that was expected. What I did notice was that I was finally sleeping soundly for the first time in at least a year. Also, I wasn’t noticing any side effects.
After about two weeks, I started noticing I had very little pain in my shoulders and no pain in my knees. I was also feeling very little soreness and was finding I was more energized for lifting sessions.
Down to numbers. Over the 4 weeks I was taking ETS, my bench press increased by 10 lbs and my squat increased by 30 lbs. Also, my max good morning increased by 40 lbs.
Now, I’ve stopped taking ETS for several weeks, just to see if all of this was coincidental. Well, my joints aren’t happy. Fortunately, my shoulders had some time to get stronger and still don’t hurt as much as they did. Bottom line, I’m getting more. ETS will become an essential part of my training. I feel that it will help me to achieve my goals much faster.
Russell Bowling – :
I got my E.T.S and have been taking it for one week. The previous week I didn’t lift because of a bad cold so I was expecting really bad DOMS. (If I don’t lift for a week I’m usually sore for about 7 days when I get back in the gym.)
Within 3-4 days, my DOMS was greatly reduced. I trained legs on Friday, which I expected to be terribly sore for about a week. They were sore on Saturday and Sunday, but I woke up on the Monday morning with no pain at all. Pretty awesome if you ask me!
By the end of the week my strength seemed to be up as well. I hit a 460 lb. squat for 6, when I had only managed a 450 lb. squat for 6 on my previous leg day. That’s pretty cool when you take into account that I was sick, didn’t lift for a week, and diet was off due to the cold.
I think that I have actually been sleeping better too. I feel refreshed when I get up instead of sluggish. ETS is the real deal, I would highly recommend it.
Tasha L – :
Truly the best for recovery and joint stiffness. My husband is a powerlifter and is almost immediatly recovering. I like to run, use kettlebells and, a little powerlifting and I can absolutely tell when I DON’T take my ETS. I used to be very stiff and sore after my workouts and had to space them out, I can now workout everyday. We always try to have ETS on hand and we know now to order in advance so we don’t have to do without!!!
ETS is the best out there!
Shansen – :
I’m in my second week of using ETS.
This stuff is subtle yet amazing. I too have noticed that I’m sleeping much better, its amazing that this isn’t supposed to be one of the effects of the supplement yet everyone seems to notice it.
I have also always experienced elbow pain during tri exercises, especially the exercise skull crushers. Since taking ETS I have not had ANY pain in my elbows and I’m now doing 110lb sets of 6-8 on skulls.
I had a killer leg day 3 or 4 days ago…..and I have yet to experience any DOMS from it. This to me is reason enough to take ETS, as legs have always been an exercise for me that I truly needed a week to recover from.
If I had to rate supplements in order of importance it would now be:
ETS
MULTIVITAMIN
PROTEIN
CREATINE
Everything else is gravy….
On top of everything else, there are the intangibles such as MOOD. It’s very hard to get motivated if you are an intense lifter and you have serious DOMS on a lifting day. This stuff puts you at psychological advantage in my opinion.
It’s a great product at a great price.
Chad – :
I also take the ETS supplement and that has made a noticeable difference in my day to day recovery. I will do a wod that usually leaves me crippled, but with this supplement I rarely get sore. It has been an incredible addition to my supplementation.