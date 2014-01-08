“About the past month I have been consistent with the ETS . Gotta tell you it’s good stuff bro. I’ve got about 1/4 of the ETS left, that stuff is really good!”

Perfect for both endurance (runners, triathletes etc.) and strength sports!

E.T.S. (Extreme Training Support) is a revolution in the sports supplement industry. E.T.S. uses proven ingredients and is one of the very few truly effective sports supplements for the hard training individual.

The backbone of E.T.S. is a unique nutracuetical called MicroLactin ™. MicroLactin ™ is one of the end results of a process originally pioneered by Dr. William Peterson.

Decades ago Dr. Peterson introduced the idea of “immune milk”. This milk was the result of treating cows with special immune stimulants. When the cows were treated with these stimulants they produced antibodies which were then passed on in their milk. When humans consumed this milk several health benefits were noted by Dr. Peterson.

Stolle Milk Biologics, Inc. took the work of Dr. Peterson and further refined it to produce MicroLactin ™. This special product was produced specifically for the US supplement market. Humanetics Corporation teamed up with Stolle Milk Biologics to market this supplement in the United States.

In our continuous search for new and exciting sports supplements AtLarge Nutrition contacted Humanetics Corporation to see what products they had to offer which might be of interest to us. Our Humanetics representative mentioned MicroLactin ™ as a product we might like to offer. It had been on the market for a period of time as a joint care product.

As we researched MicroLactin ™ it occurred to us that this product seemed to produce effects which went way beyond joint care and might be of benefit to the resistance trained individual, but no one had previously explored that possibility. Our review of an unpublished study performed in 1991-92 and funded by Stolle in which the effect of their milk fractions on highly trained runners was observed was what particularly piqued our interest. This study followed a double blind controlled protocol and covered a 6 month period.

The following are the benefits which were attributed to the milk fractions:

* Highly significant runner perceived improvement in training

* Improved 5 kilometer race times

* Faster recovery time between training sessions

* Significantly shortened creatine kinase (CK) recovery times

* Slight, but significant decrease in bodyfat percentage despite a slight increase in bodyweight

“This seems to indicate the Stolle milk users suffered less muscle damage than their counterparts in the study.”

The most significant effect noted in this study was the milk fraction’s effect on creatine kinase (CK) and lactate dehydrogenase levels. CK levels in particular are associated with muscle damage and an increase in CK levels after exercise indicates muscular damage. In the runners receiving Stolle milk there was a significant reduction in the timeframe for return of CK levels to baseline. This seems to indicate the Stolle milk users suffered less muscle damage than their counterparts in the study.

Less muscle damage and subsequent reduced recovery times are of extreme importance to any trainee. If one is able to train harder and more often then greater improvement can be made in less time!

Less muscle damage and subsequent reduced recovery times are of extreme importance to any trainee. If one is able to train harder and more often then greater improvement can be made in less time! Excitement and doubt simultaneously brewed in our thoughts. Could we be on to something here? If these results translated to resistance trained athletes we would have something very special indeed! I immediately requested a personal supply of the product from Humanetics.

“Surprise is not the correct word to describe my feelings when my usual soreness was almost nonexistent the 2nd day after training! I knew we were on to something special for resistance trained athletes at this point.”

Once I had the product I started taking it immediately. I used 4g per day. As always, I was training very heavily using low reps and volume. Within 5 days I noted a substantial increase in my incline dumbbell press strength. I immediately attributed this to the Microlactin ™ due to the fact that the increase was much greater than I would have expected from training alone. The next result I noticed could be from nothing other than the MicroLactin ™. For years my legs have always gotten quite sore when I trained them intensely. My first leg session during my MicroLactin ™ use went well. I had another significant strength increase, but that is not all. I was little prepared for what would happen next. I was accustomed to having a hard time walking the 2nd day after my heavy leg session and being sore for nearly a week.

Surprise is not the correct word to describe my feelings when my usual soreness was almost nonexistent the 2nd day after training! I knew we were on to something special for resistance trained athletes at this point. I cannot tell you how fired-up I was! Here we are, a small supplement company, and we were on the verge of introducing a “creatine-like” (in degree of effectiveness) supplement to the sports supplement market!

Trying to temper my enthusiasm I realized that we must conduct a study involving individuals other than myself to test the efficacy of this product. This testing was arranged. The results confirmed my experience! We had found the “next big thing”.

“This lead to continued research and our decision to include vitamins C, E, and both zinc and magnesium in specific ratios in our new product. The inclusion of these vitamins and minerals only added to the fantastic benefits of MicroLactin ™.”

AtLarge’s co-founder and I have a personality trait some may see as a flaw. We are both never satisfied! We wanted to see what we could do to improve the ergogenic effect of MicroLactin ™. This lead to continued research and our decision to include vitamins C, E, and both zinc and magnesium in specific ratios in our new product. The inclusion of these vitamins and minerals only added to the fantastic benefits of MicroLactin ™.

Just some of the fantastic benefits to be derived from the use of E.T.S. are listed below:

* Dramatically reduced D.O.M.S. (Delayed Onset Muscular Soreness) and reduced recovery time from exercise.

* Improved Muscular Endurance

* Improved Muscular Strength

* Significantly improves temporary joint pain and stiffness associated with everyday activities.

“E.T.S. can be of benefit to anyone who is involved in any form of physical training!”

The above list is by no means comprehensive. Probably one of the most amazing aspects of this new product from AtLarge Nutrition has already been mentioned; it is not only for resistance trained individuals. E.T.S. can be of benefit to anyone who is involved in any form of physical training! This statement quite simply cannot be made about any other supplement currently on the market.

So, if you train with weights, run, or compete in any sport which requires strength and/or endurance get your E.T.S. today and optimize your body!