As most performance athletes, power lifters and crossfitters know, diet is one of the most important aspects when it comes to reaching your goals. Because we don’t always have time to prepare foods that adequately fuel our bodies, supplementing with protein, amino acids, and other nutrients has more or less become the standard.

One essential fatty acid supplement that has been gaining popularity and notoriety over the past few years is Fish Oil. In this article we’ll take a deep dive into why utilizing Fish Oil is a great supplement to hook up on.

Overview

Fish Oil, sometimes referred to as Omega-3s in the fitness world, typically comes in capsule form and contains two fatty acids: EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). Although there are 11 known Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA, DHA and another called ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) are the most widely researched. We’ll focus mainly on EPA and DHA, as ALA comes from plant sources and is partly converted to EPA in the body.

Omega-3 fatty acids are known as Essential Fatty Acids because although the body needs them to operate, they can not be produced internally. Because of this, you must consume Omega-3 fatty acids in your diet. In order to reap the benefits of Omega-3s (outlined below), you should look to consume anywhere between 2-4 grams per day.

So where can you get Omega-3s naturally? EPA and DHA are known for being in fatty, oily fish such as salmon, herring and tuna. According to http://www.seafoodhealthfacts.org/, there are approximately 1500 mg of Omega-3s in a 3oz serving of salmon, so getting your daily intake strictly from fish is not always realistic. With that said, supplementing with Omega-3 capsules is a great alternative from both a time and financial standpoint.

Training Benefits

The training benefits that come from supplementing with 2-4 grams of Omega-3s per day are without question. EPA and DHA decrease the rate at which muscle tissue is broken down, and increase the rate at which muscle protein synthesis occurs. Couple this MPS increase with a leucine/BCAA supplement to open the mTOR pathway and you could be setting yourself up for some serious gains!

To build on this, EPA and DHA have anti-inflammatory properties which can aid in the recovery process after lifting or exercise. Lastly, Omega-3s are known to aid in fat loss – the increased sensitivity to insulin experienced from Omega-3s actually helps your body burn fat!

Overall Health Benefits

In addition to some amazing training benefits, Fish Oils can provide a myriad of overall health advantages. For starters, Omega-3s have been linked to improving heart health by decreasing blood pressure, reducing plaque in arteries, and also preventing blood platelets from clumping and causing blockages. Furthermore, EPA and DHA are linked to bone and joint strength.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids are one of the most well rounded supplements you can add to your daily supplement regimen. Whether you are a serious athlete or just looking to improve your overall health, Fish Oil can be a real game changer.

