RYAN CELLI COMPETING AT THE NPC NORTH AMERICANS THIS WEEKEND

AtLarge Nutrition athlete Ryan Celli is preparing for the bodybuilding pro qualifier, the NPC North American Championships this coming weekend. Ryan is a truly unique athlete in that he has also been a professional powerlifter and has held multiple records in the sport.

Ryan will be competing as a middleweight in the Men’s Open, Masters 35, and Masters 40 classes. He is coming off a win of the 35 year old class at the NPC Men’s Nationals just a few weeks ago. We wish him the best of luck. Get that Pro Card Ryan!