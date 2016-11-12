The Concurrent Training Effect Blog #4

The first three blogs of this series provided a basic understanding of the molecular underpinnings of the concurrent training effect (the blunting/elimination of the hypertrophy and strength response when both strength and endurance training are performed concurrently). This edition is going to take that knowledge and use it to recommend specific training protocols focused on mitigating, and potentially even eliminating it.

The primary training factor which seems to drive the concurrent training effect is the intensity of the endurance exercise being performed. Closely following intensity is frequency, and when high intensity is combined with high frequency the effect is maximized.

Recommendation 1:

As noted in blog #3 both AMPK and SIRT1 are activated by high intensity endurance exercise. As both can inhibit mTORC1 one clearly does not want them activated when strength training is performed. What has not yet been noted is that both will return to baseline levels roughly three hours after activation from intense endurance exercise. The simple conclusion is that there should be at least three hours between an intense endurance session and a strength training session. CrossFitters take note, if you are going to do an intense endurance session, and can only train once that day, skip the strength training afterwards (or prior to). If you can do more than one session, intense endurance in the morning followed by strength training in the evening would be ideal.

Recommendation 2:

As noted above, frequency of high intensity endurance training is a factor in the concurrent training effect. The molecular reason for this effect is unknown, but empirical evidence and personal experience indicate that no more than three sessions at greater than 70% of VO2max are best for mitigation of the concurrent training effect.

Recommendation 3:

Blog #2 focused on the molecular machinations relative to the hypertrophy response to strength training. It was noted that mTORC1 is the driver of hypertrophy. It was also noted that the mechanical stimulation of strength training was not the only manner in which mTORC1 is potently activated post workout. A huge skeletal muscular spike in the uptake of the BCAA leucine occurs immediately after strength training. Leucine itself is a potent stimulator of mTORC1. The recommendation is thus to make sure plenty of blood-borne leucine is available. Below are some specific recommendations using ALN products:

1) Take one serving of ALN Finish immediately after strength training. Within 30 minutes, and preferably as soon as possible, take one serving of Recover as well.

2) If fat loss is the primary goal replace Recover above with Nitrean, or take two servings of Finish and skip either Recover or Nitrean to minimize total caloric intake.

Recommendation 4:

Strength training immediately after an endurance session of low to moderate intensity (no more than 69%) is fine. In fact, strength training immediately following a low intensity endurance session positively influences the endurance adaptation while simultaneously not impairing the hypertrophy and strength adaptations.

We aren’t done yet. I am going to do more research and we are going to learn even more about the concurrent training effect and how to control it.

Chris Mason

Owner

AtLarge Nutrition, LLC