5 Protein Pumped Holiday Recipes

The holidays can be a trying time for those of us that are serious about training. As an AtLarge athlete you more than likely have no intention of letting the plethora of saturated fats and empty carbs associated with holiday feasts throw you off track and deter you from achieving your goals, and for that we salute you.

Being dedicated to your goals and wanting to look and feel your best doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some of the wonderful flavors associated with holiday eating. In fact some of the most famous holiday dishes can be turned into protein-packed power meals, if prepared correctly.

Enjoy one of these five amazing meals that will not only help you stay fit, but will also satisfy your cravings for all of those traditional holiday delicacies.

1. Pumpkin Protein Pancakes

Ingredients

1/2 scoop AtLarge Nutrition Nitrean Natural Raw Protein– Vanilla

1 whole egg + 1 egg white

1/4 cup organic canned pumpkin

1 tbsp ground flax seed

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/4 tsp stevia

1/4 tsp baking powder

Directions

Mix all of the ingredients in medium sized bowl until smooth.

Spray non-stick cooking spray into a griddle or skillet and heat over medium-high heat.

Pour two dollops of batter onto your cooking surface; these should be 4-5 inches in circumference. Cook for 90 seconds or until the top starts to bubble.

Continue to cook for 30-60 seconds or until the pancake is completely cooked through.

Serve warm and enjoy.

2. Chocolate Protein Bars

Ingredients

1 cup of oat flour

¼ cup almond flour

1 scoop AtLarge Nutrition Nitrean Natural Raw Protein– Vanilla

1 scoop AtLarge Nutrition Nitrean Natural Raw Protein– Chocolate

3 tablespoons unsweetened dark cocoa powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 egg

2 tablespoons liquid egg whites (or 2 whites)

¼ cup NuNaturals stevia baking blend

⅓ cup unsweetened applesauce

¼ cup plain greek yogurt

¼ cup almond milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, grease an 8 x 8 baking dish.

Combine through salt in a large bowl, set aside.

Combine eggs and stevia and whisk together until fully incorporated in a medium bowl.

Add remaining wet ingredients to the medium bowl and whisk together.

Pour wet into dry ingredients and add in chocolate chips and walnuts if using.

Pour batter into baking dish and bake for 20-25 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Let cool completely in pan and then cut into 9 squares, wrap individually and store in refrigerator.

3. Protein Iced Coffee

Ingredients

3/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk, regular skim milk or fat free milk

3 scoops AtLarge Nutrition Nitrean Natural Raw Protein– Vanilla

1 ½ tsp instant coffee granules

⅛ tsp vanilla extract

1 no-calorie sweetener packet

1 ¼ cup crushed ice

Directions

Combine all ingredients and ice in blender.

Blend at highest speed.

Blend until consistency is frothy, smooth and free of lumps.

Serve and enjoy chilled.

4. Pumpkin Protein Cheesecake Ice Cream

Ingredients

1 cup regular skim milk or nonfat milk

2 scoops AtLarge Nutrition Nitrean Natural Raw Protein– Vanilla

½ cup low fat cottage cheese

½ cup plain low-fat greek yogurt

1 Tbsp sugar free vanilla syrup

½ cup canned pumpkin puree

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp pumpkin pie spice

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender.

Blend at highest speed.

Blend ingredients until smooth and free of lumps.

Pour mixture into ice cream maker and freeze according to your machine’s instructions.

Serve and enjoy.

5. Eggnog Protein Shake

Ingredients

¼ cup full fat coconut milk

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

2 scoops AtLarge Nutrition Nitrean Natural Raw Protein– Vanilla

**1 whole egg, raw (optional, consume at your own risk)

1 tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla

Directions